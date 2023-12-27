Embedded software developer - Electrified powertrains
2023-12-27
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
Scania is in the midst of a transformation from developing internal combustion vehicles to developing electric vehicles. We need more employees eager to participate on this journey and are now looking for an employee to join a group of software developers working with electric motor control. This includes torque and speed control as well as cooling and lubrication control. Our team is working with embedded software development, but are working closely together with other software and hardware teams. Together we are working towards common goals and are fast to adopt our work to align with new needs from the market. The team we are hiring for consists of both software developers and testers with different nationalities and levels of experience.
Tasks
Areas of responsibility for the team includes: dynamic torque control, speed control, tuning of torque curves, development of functions for hardware protection, temperature estimation, lubrication control among others. The team is also responsible for the overall driver experience of the power delivery from the powertrain. Different team members have different areas of expertise, but are also expected to strive for a broad knowledge in order to efficiently work together within the team and help each other to reach the team goals. Parts of the team usually participates in climate tests both in winter and summer time.
Your tasks will focus on embedded system development including writing code, writing requirements, functional testing in simulation environment as well as testing in actual trucks. We are working with model based development using Simulink as well as writing C-code.
A typical day can for example consist of finalizing a new function at your desk in the morning, running a few tests in simulation environment before lunch and validating the functionality in a truck on the test track after lunch.
Profile
The profile we are looking for is typically someone who:
Has a master's degree in mechatronics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, physics or a related field.
Has a background in embedded system development either from education and/or from working experience.
Has experience of working with Matlab/Simulink and writing C-code.
Enjoys working in a team and is not afraid to seek new tasks to work on and who is eager to learn from experienced colleagues.
Preferably has at least a driver's license for passenger cars.
Fluent in English
Further info
We are looking for a full time employee that is prepared to work the majority of the time at our R&D-office in Södertälje, Sweden, but who is also allowed to work part time from home.
A background check may be conducted for this position.
Contact information
For more information please contact the group manager Oskar Ekstrand 08-553 85 342
Application process
Include your resume, a cover letter and a transcript of your grades in your application. We are conducting interviews continuously and may close the recruitment earlier than the date specified. The applications will be evaluated and a selection of the top candidates will be called for an interview.
