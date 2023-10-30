Embedded Software Consultant

Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Datajobb / Lund
2023-10-30


Job description

The Engineering part of Connectivity is now looking for both mid and senior Embedded developers to join our team of consultants.



Primarily you will work with embedded software development in C /C ++ in different operating systems with focus on RTOS, Linux and Android. Since the projects are related to IoT, you will work with/close to other connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, USB, WiFi, WLAN, NFC, etc.



Technologies and assignments vary with each project and customer. You often work within cross functional teams in close collaboration with other disciplines such as electronics, radio & antenna, mechanics, quality assurance and also other software related areas.



Basic qualifications

About three years experience of embedded software

Experience from product development life cyclce

C and/or C++ experience

Bash and/or Python

FPGA/VHDL development

Digital Signal Processing

Git/Gerrit



Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience

Knowledge in realtime OS (e.g. FreeRTOS) or embedded Linux/Android

Experience from hardware or electrical design development

Experience from Bluetooth, BLE, Wifi, Sensors

Passion for IoT and the embedded area

Technically driven



We offer

Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We run projects that innovate, transform businesses and design new products and services within the areas such as IoT, consumer products, MedTech, CleanTech and production technology.



Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.



Working with us means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. We operate globally from 12 sites and

have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom and Poland.

Ersättning
Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB (org.nr 559058-0345), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-5716

Arbetsplats
Sigma Connectivity

Jobbnummer
8227205


 

