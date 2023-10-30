Embedded Software Consultant
Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-10-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB i Lund
Job description
The Engineering part of Connectivity is now looking for both mid and senior Embedded developers to join our team of consultants.
Primarily you will work with embedded software development in C /C ++ in different operating systems with focus on RTOS, Linux and Android. Since the projects are related to IoT, you will work with/close to other connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, USB, WiFi, WLAN, NFC, etc.
Technologies and assignments vary with each project and customer. You often work within cross functional teams in close collaboration with other disciplines such as electronics, radio & antenna, mechanics, quality assurance and also other software related areas.
Basic qualifications
About three years experience of embedded software
Experience from product development life cyclce
C and/or C++ experience
Bash and/or Python
FPGA/VHDL development
Digital Signal Processing
Git/Gerrit
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
Knowledge in realtime OS (e.g. FreeRTOS) or embedded Linux/Android
Experience from hardware or electrical design development
Experience from Bluetooth, BLE, Wifi, Sensors
Passion for IoT and the embedded area
Technically driven
We offer
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We run projects that innovate, transform businesses and design new products and services within the areas such as IoT, consumer products, MedTech, CleanTech and production technology.
Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Working with us means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. We operate globally from 12 sites and
have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom and Poland. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB
(org.nr 559058-0345), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-5716 Arbetsplats
Sigma Connectivity Jobbnummer
8227205