Embedded Software Application Engineer For Adas
2024-09-03
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We are looking for a communicative and analytically skilled engineer to strengthen our ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functional development team.
At the forefront of Research and Development in the automotive industry, Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) offers you the opportunity to become a part of the Driver Support Function group Technology where we have the responsibility to develop Active Safety systems for the full life-cycle enabling tomorrow's trucks.
Who are we?
You will be part of the Situation Awareness agile team where we work tightly together, helping and supporting each other in our daily delivery is just as important as our personal development on the journey towards our common goals. We work in the whole chain from requirement generation and concept design to function development, simulation, tests in prototype trucks, but also in the later product development phases for industrialization. By using sensor input we develop functions such as Traffic Sign Recognition and Glarefree.
Position Description
As a member of our team, your main tasks can be some of the below:
• Develop needed algorithms for deciding the action or information to the driver.
• Trouble shooting and integration.
• Writing and Managing Requirements.
• Writing use cases and test cases on different levels.
• Elaborate high level strategies and control logic to enable targeted customer features short and long term.
Who are you?
You enjoy team work but at the same time you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative, and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver. It is also important that you can stand up for what you believe is the right direction to go and have a constructive discussion building up to a decision on priority.
We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills and drive the team's collaboration.
You have 1-2 years of experience within the ADAS function development field, experience of working as a scrum master in the same domain is a plus.
Your passion for what you do is important to us and depending on your profile the position may vary. For example, you can get opportunity to either dig deep in one area or gain more of a holistic view.
Qualifications:
You have a master degree in Engineering Physics, Automation, Signal processing, Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science or similar.
You have a strong technical background, experience and interest in several of the following areas.
• Sensor Fusion
• Control systems, algorithm, signal processing and filter design
• Vehicle dynamics & control
• Systems modeling and simulation
• System and software development in Simulink, Matlab and/or C/C++
• SW architecture
• Adaptive Autosar
• Embedded systems and software development and architecture
• Agile development
• Continuous integration
• Functional safety and ISO 26262
If you think you are the right candidate for this position then please don't hesitate to send us your application.
Last application date is 18th september.
You can reach out to ebba.abrahamsson@consultant.volvo.com
and katinka.haug-hornborg@consultant.volvo.com
