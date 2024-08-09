Embedded Software Application Engineer
2024-08-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Exhaust After Treatment System (EATS) department within GTT Powertrain Engineering you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will be part of EATS Controls software development group, which is responsible for all the software functions within EATS. With new concepts, new CO2-demands and emission legislation across the globe, our group develops innovative emission control solutions. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. We implement both embedded functionalities on board the truck as well as functionality located off board using telematics data. Apart from EATS, we contribute our part of transformation for the propulsion technology with collaboration in electromobility area as well.
Your future team
You shall be part of a group of controls and software engineers from across the world collaborating across the organization. Working with the diverse experience in the group, shall be enriching for your development as well as the inclusiveness shall facilitate you to feel engaged and rewarding with your deliveries.
The group works in agile teams of 5-7 colleagues with complementary skills committed for a common purpose. Every team plan their work in 3-week sprints and deliver solutions together as a team. SW development is mainly with graphical programing tool like Matlab, Simulink and Targetlink, along with some scripting with python and C-coding.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
In this role, you will bring your problem-solving skills and team player spirit. You shall also be good at communication and curious about learning new things.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
* Master or Bachelor of Science in Control theory, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Applied physics or comparable.
* C, Matlab, Phyton, Simulink/Targetlink
* As part of a global organization, it is important to be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* the opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally,
* working close to the system that is being controlled by continuous collaborating with hardware and calibration engineers,
* working in an inclusive environment open for ideas and innovation from all
* care and emphasis on employee health and wellbeing with opportunities for exercise and training on site.
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, let us discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Here are our contact details Greeshma Koothuparambil, Group Manager EATS Controls, greeshma.koothuparambil@volvo.com
/ Connect with me on LinkedIn.
Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Last application date 25th of august.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
