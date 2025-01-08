Embedded Firmware Developer
2025-01-08
Do you have a strong technical interest and prefer tackling challenges with your team? We are now seeking an experienced Embedded Firmware Developer to join our Core Technologies Media video team. This role involves developing features and algorithms from concept to product within the field of video encoding, join us!
Your future team
Join the Core Technologies Media team, responsible for advancing both video and audio technologies. We are a team with a strong interest in technology, a willingness to share and a passion for innovation. We are proud of what we do and place great value on delivering with high quality, within the time we promised. As a core technology team, we strive to introduce and develop new video and audio capabilities to maintain our market leadership. This involves building expertise in the area, understanding our customers and their needs, and exploring new ideas and possibilities. One example is that we dedicate time to innovate on regular basis.
You will belong to the self-organizing functional team "Core Video" responsible for our video encoder SW platform on our internal and external SoC (System on Chip).
Your role as an Embedded Firmware Developer
Video compression and encoding are crucial for delivering streamed video. In this role, you will help shape our next-generation video platform. This includes tackling complex challenges such as integrating new video codec standards and developing new video compression features/algorithms. You will use your skills in embedded firmware development to create and maintain both user and kernel space code, including kernel device drivers, in a Linux embedded environment. Your role will be tailored to your skills and experience, ensuring you fit seamlessly into our team.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who enjoys being part of a team that tackles challenges together. You should have a strong technical interest and a passion for exploring new areas and gaining new knowledge. The ideal candidate will have more than 5-year experience in embedded firmware development. This includes, among other things:
* Strong proficiency in C/C++ and Python programming.
* Skills in code optimization, timing, memory, and computational usage and management.
* Experience working in a Linux environment.
* Experience with flashing and debugging firmware.
* Familiarity with version control systems.
Preferred qualifications include knowledge of video codec standards such as AV1, H.264, H.265, and MJPEG, as well as familiarity with video streaming protocols, frameworks, and networks. We expect that the candidate has a master's degree in computer science or equivalent.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
