Embedded engineer in Sweden
2025-01-16
Are you interested in working in a high-tech environment at multiple OEMs, while still maintaining a good work/life-balance? Keep on reading!
Welcome to Europe's most thriving automotive high-tech cluster
In Gothenburg there are not less than 4 automotive OEMs, and together with the tier one suppliers we are positioned in the center of Europe's most thriving automotive high-tech cluster. MCA have projects with 20+ different companies which create a vast number of possibilities for you as an MCA consultant.
This is an on-site position, but don't worry, Sweden is a great place to live! We are consistently ranked among the top 10 countries in the World Happiness Report, with a high level of social security and big focus on work/life-balance. On top of this, the tech scene in in Sweden are extremely hot, with everything from the high-tech automotive OEMs to a thriving start-up culture, so you will have all the chances to have a stimulating career development.
So, if you want a thrilling career in the tech-dense city of Gothenburg surrounded by beautiful nature, great work culture and still with time over for your private projects and hobbies keep on reading!
The job
You will work as a consultant for one of our many exciting clients. You will be involved in the development of new, state-of-the-art automotive software platforms that will enable groundbreaking progress in the fields of autonomous drive, connected vehicles and electromobility to mention a few.
Most of our clients work in agile cross functional teams. The team has full ownership of its features. This means that you will be involved in all stages of development, from design, implementation, and testing.
We offer you the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, with the support of our dedicated consultant managers who will help you take your career to new heights!
The ideal profile
We want you to be curious and engaged, ready to take on new challenges and contribute to the development at our clients. You have great skills in communication and a flexible mindset. You need an engineering master and relevant working experience, preferably within embedded software.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, mechatronics or similar
5+ years of experience from embedded software development
Fluent in English
EU citizen and EU drivers license
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
