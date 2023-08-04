Embedded Developer to Crowd Collective Linköping
Is learning new things and share your knowledge with others in your DNA? Do you want to develop your technical skills and grow as a person? We will give you the support to do both!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At Crowd Collective we develop the soft skills that makes tech work. We are not individual resources. We are a collective that supports each other, peer to peer, from inside and outside the organization. Join us and play a key role in developing our Embedded competence as part of our journey of growing our Embedded Crowd.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As a consultant at Crowd Collective, you will work on assignments tailored to your needs as a professional, chosen together with our Sales Team, who wants nothing more than to find you the job you desire. Besides having a fun and exciting assignment you will also get time for knowledge -sharing with our developers as well as upskilling yourself on Learning Days and other crowd activities.
Our developers are often working together on projects at our clients. The competence within the crowd is broad, and the most of our developers work with C/C++ and Python (just to mention a few).
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have approx. 3 years' experience working with embedded development. But your skills are more important than the years of experience that you have.
• You are passionate about sharing your knowledge and experience with colleagues.
• If you have been a coach or leader in any of your previous roles, we will be extra curious about your profile.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, that is, have advanced speaking and writing skills.
We at Crowd Collective are developers, designers, analysts, leaders and more. Our full potential is unleashed in demanding projects where our tech competence and soft skills can be combined. Here's our benefit package.
Lead tech
Our crowds are a diverse group of highly skilled developers, designers, project leads, data scientists and more. We're all equipped with up-to-date skills and a passion for people. Our crowds support each other cross projects. We work collaboratively to build the tech and capabilities our clients need.
Develop people
At Crowd Collective we make people grow. Teamwork, communication and emotional intelligence are traits that we value just as high as tech competence. A coaching mindset is in our DNA and with us in everything we do. We develop the people around us, so that our consultants and clients can take on bigger challenges. Ersättning
