Embedded Developer Network & Security
2024-12-19
Do you want to work as a software engineer with Linux user space applications in embedded devices? Do you thrive with coming up with solutions together with other dedicated people? Do you want to be part of a great team where you build value together for our users?
Your future team
Our AXIS OS teams play an important part in the development of solutions within Axis software areas. Our embedded solutions are built to enable internal developers, partners and customers to make powerful software for secure streaming, analytics and secure advanced device management in an easy and efficient way. To develop innovative solutions, our teams experiment and collaborate with many other developers and groups within AXIS. We have a self-driven and autonomous set-up with clear goals based on a strategic roadmap and prioritized backlogs. To get to know more about AXIS OS and listen to some of our colleagues, please copy and paste below in to any browser to learn more:
* Life at Axis blog
* Engineering at Axis blog
* Innovation at Axis
What is your role?
You are involved in all steps from idea to solution. You will develop new platform services, APIs and features. Our solutions are done together with pilot customers or partners and use continuous feedback and analytics to improve the user experience. Your responsibilities and your main tasks will include:
* Developing end to end network and/or security features in an embedded environment
* Designing, threat modelling, programming, reviewing, documenting and testing
* Sharing the knowledge and competence with other teams and colleagues
Who am I, your future manager?
As a manager and leader my most important task is to make sure that you and your team members are enabled to be successful. I do this by being supportive and clear with expectations on you and your team. I am transparent and expect transparency from you. Failing is an important part of what we do, we learn from our mistakes so we can improve and be even more successful.
My door is always open, and I am open for any discussions. At the same time, I believe in independence and self-leadership for all team members. It's our people with their drive and collective knowledge that make us successful.
Who are you?
You will love this position if you are ambitious, curious, willing to learn and interested in solving things together with others. Teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. As a person we believe that you are a developer who has a 'can do' attitude and enjoys working with a variety of tasks in complex environments with the main focus on security in embedded Linux-based systems. You appreciate solving technical challenges. You adopt and learn new technologies and tools to fit the need to what we develop.
In addition to the above we think you also have;
* A master's degree in computer science or equivalent experience
* Some experience from developing embedded security using C in a Linux environment
* Ability to write and speak English fluently
It's a bonus if you have;
* Experience from working with e.g. threat modelling.
* Knowledge or interest of programming in RUST
* Knowledge of programming in Python
We welcome both junior and senior applicants!
Your development
Your development is something we truly care about. Except from all the opportunities that comes with a big organization we encourage you to try new areas depending on your interest. E.g our concept "Axchange" when you can try new roles or responsibilities somewhere at the company.
