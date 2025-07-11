Embedded Developer IoT
2025-07-11
We are currently seeking an Embedded Developer to join our team at R&D Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden. As an Embedded developer you will be working on designing and implementing the software for our future Embedded Linux platform which is built with Yocto. Additionally, you will be working on the development and distribution of containerized applications on the platform. If you're a self-motivated person with a passion for technology who enjoys working on challenging projects that are close to the final product, then you are the candidate we are looking for!
As an Embedded Developer at Toyota Material Handling you will be:
* involved in the design and development of our platforms for IoT and assistance systems.
Our systems are utilized to enhance efficiency, cost effectiveness and safety in the operation of our vehicles and their surroundings. Currently, we are working with Embedded Linux (Yocto) and RTOS-based systems. Development is carried out in C, C++, and Python.
In our team, we oversee the entire lifecycle of the subsystem, from hardware and software requirements to implementing and monitoring the final product on customer vehicles. As an Embedded Developer, you will have extensive collaboration with stakeholders within the company both nationally and internationally, as well as externally with users and suppliers. You are expected to work independently and take initiative in architectural and technological decisions, while also being a team player who can lead the way and work on development together with the team.
With us, you are offered a varied and eventful workday, where you'll have the opportunity to work closely with the final product, focusing on new technology and innovation. You'll be part of one of the world's largest factories for manufacturing warehouse vehicles, an international company with short decision-making processes and a friendly culture that allows you to influence your work and take on significant responsibility.
For the role of Embedded Developer, we are looking for someone who is/have:
* Experience in embedded systems. It's a plus if you've worked in Linux (Yocto) and programming in C and C++. Experience with Python and CAN is also considered a plus.
* Good English language skills. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a good habit and ability to collaborate with others. You have a strong interest in technology with thorough understanding to contribute own ideas regarding new technology and architecture. You also have a strong sense of responsibility and strives to deliver a final product of high quality.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling, and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
Toyota as an employer
At Toyota Material Handling, we strive to be a friendly, safe, and progressive workplace. The culture is based on Toyota's values, where respect and caring actions are key words in the daily work. Our ambition is to strengthen competitiveness by increasing diversity in operations and taking advantage of differences. Through our environmental work, ambitious climate goals and our personnel policy, we work to be a sustainable employer.
