Embedded developer Automotive

Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Embedded Software Developer to support one of our clients in a high-impact project involving FMU simulation, ECU software, and Linux-based environments.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and test embedded software in C/C++.
Work with FMU-based simulation and ECU integration.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure quality and performance.
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and system-level testing.
Required Skills:
8+ years of experience in embedded development in automotive.
Strong proficiency in C/C++, Python, and Linux/Windows environments.
Experience with Jenkins, Git, and build systems like CMake or Ninja.
Familiarity with communication protocols (e.g., CAN, TCP/IP).
Meriting skills:
Experience with automated testing (e.g., Selenium, Specflow).
Background in automotive or safety-critical systems.
