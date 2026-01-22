Embedded developer Automotive
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Embedded developer Automotive on behalf of our client.
Kravprofil We are now looking for a skilled and driven consultant within embedded systems who wants to work close to hardware and play a key role in developing our next-generation products. You will join a competent team where technical curiosity, quality, and structured work methods are highly valued.
General Competence Several years of experience in embedded software development Ability to work independently and solve complex technical problems Systematic approach to breaking down tasks/problems into manageable parts Structured mindset resulting in maintainable and efficient code Ability to write clear and audience-appropriate documentation Willingness to share knowledge and mentor others Ability to challenge requirements in a constructive way
Technical Competence - Required Experience with bare-metal programming and working from datasheets/reference manuals Ability to design non-blocking, event-driven real-time systems with strong system-level thinking and clear visualization of results Ability to optimize code for energy consumption, resources, and performance Deep understanding of microcontroller architecture, especially ARM Cortex-M (Microchip) Understanding of memory systems and low-level concepts: registers, interrupts, prioritization, watchdogs, timers, etc. Strong grasp of real-time constraints such as timing, latency, and deterministic behavior Toolchain knowledge: compiler behavior, debugging via JTAG/SWD, linker scripts, memory maps, build systems, static analysis Experience with communication interfaces: SPI, RS485, USB Ability to write predictable, robust, portable, testable, and deterministic C code, preferably following MISRA C Experience reviewing, improving, and refactoring legacy code Experience performing systematic root cause analysis for complex hardware/software issues Knowledge of bootloaders and firmware update strategies Technical Competence - Meriting Experience with RTOS Experience with assembly language Strong knowledge of Ethernet (OSI layers 1-4) Strong knowledge of CAN Experience with API development and client/server architecture Basic electrical engineering knowledge and understanding of electronics (for hardware/software troubleshooting) Experience using oscilloscopes Experience with version control, ISO26262, and Git Basic knowledge of CI
Other Information :
Assignment Duration : ASAP till Open
Application Deadline : 2026-01-26
Work Model : On-site
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
