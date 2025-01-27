Embedded Developer
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
As an Embedded Developer at AFRY, you will work on diverse assignments, tailoring solutions to meet client needs across industries. You will design, implement, and optimize embedded systems, collaborating closely with clients and team members to ensure high-quality, sustainable results. Projects vary widely, offering the chance to work with different technologies and gain broad experience in embedded development.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a relevant academic background in engineering or a related field, with strong proficiency in C/C++. Knowledge of RTOS, Linux, and Python is a plus, and any additional experience in embedded development is highly valued.
Additional Information
The Embedded team in Malmö is led by two inspiring leaders who are dedicated to your growth and well-being. Johan, the Section manager, is passionate about creating clear paths for career development. We want to ensure that everyone has the tools and support they need to thrive, no matter their seniority. Marcos, our Team manager, organizes regular after-work activities that brings the team together for fun and relaxation, helping to build strong bonds and a true sense of community. It's a diverse team which prioritizes inclusion, ensuring everyone's voice is heard and valued. With Johan and Marcos at the helm, you'll find a workplace that values both professional development and genuine team connection.
