Embedded C++ Utvecklare
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about writing clean, solid code? Do you thrive in collaborative environments and love participating in the back-end development process? If yes, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
About Us: At Vipas, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology, creating highly scalable systems that drive digital transformation. We are looking for talented and passionate Software Engineers to join our dynamic team.
What You'll Do:
Analyze requirements, design, implement, and maintain software components with unit and integration tests and documentation.
Write clean, scalable, readable, and maintainable code that follows best practices to deliver value in each sprint.
Define and evolve REST and SOAP APIs.
Promote modular, testable, and maintainable Spring/Java-based middleware APIs.
Contribute to the design of innovative applications and services.
Participate actively in all Sprint ceremonies/meetings.
What We're Looking For:
BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.
5+ years of hands-on experience.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Strong knowledge of Java 8+, Spring, Spring Boot, Hibernate, and MySQL.
Experience building JSON and XML-based APIs.
Strong knowledge of RESTful principles.
Agile (Scrum) environment experience.
Experience using Git/GitLab to manage CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with AWS, Docker, and Kubernetes.
Experience of working in advertising industry.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
The chance to work on exciting projects.
Join Us:
If you're a driven Software Engineer looking to work with a leading technology provider, we want to hear from you! Submit your resume and cover letter on our career site. For any questions, email us at shivani@vipas.se
with the subject line "Software Engineer Application."
Note: Please apply only if you meet the citizenship and location requirements. No visa sponsorship is provided outside the specified regions.
Be a part of Vipas AB where innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement are at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to receiving your application!
Job Category: Engineering
Job Type: Full Time
Job Location: Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: shivani@vipas.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se/jobs/software-engineer/
Viggholmsvägen 37 (visa karta
)
127 43 SKÄRHOLMEN Jobbnummer
8765027