Electronics/Mechatronics Engineer in Power & Automation
2025-04-09
ALTEN Västerås is looking for an Electronics/Mechatronics engineer with ecperience in electrical and automaton technology. If you are an analytical, solution-oriented engineer who enjoys working in cross-functional teams and have a passion for product development with a technical background, then you are the perfect fit for us!
What we offer you?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries,having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN.Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTENand ALTEN Sportsyou will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. AtALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
About the role
As an Electronics/Mechatronics Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, testing, and developing electrical and electronic systems. Your work will include circuit design, component selection, supplier communication, production, and certifications. The role also involves programming control systems and troubleshooting mechatronic systems.
Requirement:
At least 6 years of experience in electronics, mechatronics, or automation.
A relevant bachelor's or master's degree in electronics, mechatronics, or a related field. (Alternatively, a technical degree with 15+ years of experience).
Experience in circuit design, component selection, and PCB development (e.g., Altium).
Strong knowledge in electronics design and verification.
Ability to read, understand, and design electrical circuits, as well as set requirements for PLC programming.
Proficiency in English.
We also prefer if you skills in have any of the following:
Experience in developing complete products from concept to mass production.
Experience in testing and troubleshooting mechatronic systems.
Knowledge of C/C++, Matlab, Simulink, and PLC programming.
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors,such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
