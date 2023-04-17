Electronics Lead - Gardena Robotics R&d
Husqvarna AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2023-04-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
The GARDENA Robotics R&D unit is responsible for designing, developing and maintaining robotic mowers for the GARDENA division.
The development unit is a new unit as previous development of robotic lawnmowers for the GARDENA division was done through a joint development organization which was responsible for all development of robotic lawnmowers within the Husqvarna group.
The new entity will be headquartered and initially staffed in Huskvarna with the ambition to have continued strong affiliation and proximity to the other robotics development organizations within the Husqvarna Forest and Garden division.
The GARDENA Robotic Mower R&D unit consists of three different departments; Project and Portfolio Management, Systems and Software Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.
The team
The role will be located in the Mechatronics Engineering team. As the organization are in the early phase you will be a part of an expansion journey and an important player for contributing ways of working within the Electronics domain.
Job Description
Platform responsibility of Gardena-specific electronics for robotic mowers
Participate & lead activities connected to the electronics in NPD projects, pre-studies & concept reviews.
Work close together with PCB:A suppliers & partners and manage questions related to specifications & test requirements.
Support the team with review of BOM, schematics, layout & PTS.
Identify & drive cost out initiatives.
Qualifications:
10 or more years of hands on experience in electronics design
Experience of cost optimized electronics solution, preferrable within consumer electronics.
Experience of working with outdoor products with integration of electronics, sensors & motors.
Experience of pre-study & conceptual design activities.
Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills in English.
Personal competencies:
Do you value teamwork and collaboration? Are you a person who is able to take initiative and ownership of your work? Good, then you have the personal skillset we are looking for in this position! If you combine this with your deep technical expertise we believe this position will suit you and this is also a good opportunity for you to contribute with your knowledge in the Electronics domain.
How to apply
Please submit your application with CV and cover letter. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Tom Andersson: tom.andersson@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter: Gorjana Dubovina, gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, 036-14 62 08, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Sebastian Bergström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all SACO-unions), sebastian.bergstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
7663889