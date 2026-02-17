Electronics Engineer to green tech maritime company
Are you a meticulous and solution-oriented Electronics Design Engineer looking for your next exciting challenge? Do you want to be part of an innovative company leading the development of high-capacity energy storage systems for the maritime industry? Then this could be the opportunity for you! Our client is looking for an Electronics Design Engineer who wants to contribute to their success and join them on an exciting journey toward a sustainable future.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role is crucial for strengthening our client's electronics design and verification capabilities. You will work within a small, collaborative team, taking responsibility for the entire electronics lifecycle, from architectural design to testing and handover to operations. The companies product catalogue consists of batteries to power boats and ferries all over the world.
You are offered
Join a dynamic and collaborative R&D team where your contributions directly impact product innovation. Enjoy a flexible work arrangement (4 days on-site, 1 day remote) and opportunities for professional growth within the company.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will be responsible for the full spectrum of electronics engineering, from conceptual design and circuit development to PCB layout, prototyping, testing, and production handover, ensuring robust and compliant products.
• Design electronic circuits and select appropriate components.
• Create schematics and perform PCB layout with DFM/DFT best practices.
• Conduct design reviews, risk analyses (FMEA), and performance assessments.
• Build and test prototypes, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance.
• Prepare hardware documentation, test reports, and Bills of Materials (BoMs).
• Support certifications, regulatory compliance, and type approval testing.
• Collaborate closely with firmware, mechanical, and manufacturing teams.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge in Hardware Architecture and Circuit Design (analog, digital, power electronics).
• Good knowledge in PCB Design & Layout, including multilayer boards and EMC/EMI considerations.
• Advanced knowledge of Embedded Systems, including microcontrollers, SoCs, sensor integration, and communication protocols (I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, Ethernet).
• Advanced knowledge in Testing & Validation (oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, network analyzers, environmental and compliance testing).
• Experience with ECAD tools like Altium Designer.
• Fluent in English.
• Ability to work physically and adapt to varying tasks, including production support.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with simulation tools like LTspice, PSpice, or Simulink.
• Familiarity with version control systems such as Git or SVN.
• Experience with project management tools like Monday.com.
• Degree in Electrical Engineering.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Supportive
• Social
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
