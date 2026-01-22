Electro-Mechanical Technician
Our client operates a cutting-edge laboratory, driving innovative scientific and technical developments. Join a dynamic research environment where your hands-on electro-mechanical skills will directly support crucial cable installations and electronic component assembly, making a tangible impact on scientific advancements.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role involves vital hands-on support for our client's research initiatives, focusing on the precise assembly and installation of electro-mechanical components. You will work within a dynamic laboratory setting, ensuring operational excellence and safety while contributing to scientific advancements.
You are offered
Engage in groundbreaking scientific and technical projects within a cutting-edge laboratory environment, offering unparalleled opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves the hands-on assembly, installation, and maintenance of electro-mechanical components within a sophisticated research laboratory, ensuring adherence to strict safety and operational protocols.
• Assemble and install electronic and mechanical components.
• Handle small-scale tools and equipment in an experimental lab environment.
• Ensure adherence to safety protocols and laboratory procedures.
• Participate in initial training sessions on general safety, fire alarm procedures, and restricted lab access.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience with standard hand tools and technical assembly.
• Familiarity with experimental lab environments and related safety procedures.
• Ability to lift up to 20 kg.
• Ability to follow technical instructions.
• Strong attention to detail.
• Willingness to work in a dynamic research setting.
It is meritorious if you have
• Background in electrical or electro-mechanical engineering.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
