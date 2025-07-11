Electro-mechanical Engineer
2025-07-11
The opportunity
Do you want to enable the green energy transition, and together with colleagues meet the world's needs for sus-tainable, flexible and secure energy?
In your work you will be part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit that is a part of Hitachi Energy's division and is located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. Hitachi Energy's developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, thus enabling stability cooperation between grids, sea-based wind power and more.
Are you interested in combining high voltage topics with common sense, performing electro-mechanical studies as well as maintaining an overall plant perspective in large scale projects, all in a highly international environment? Then maybe you should consider becoming part of our team at HVDC!
How you'll make an impact
Perform studies and Finite Element simulations during tenders and project execution. You will be working on multidisciplinary technical aspects such as insulation, electro-thermal, electric- and magnetic fields and grounding to mention some.
Support HVDC plant designers with multi-physics expertise in a design where current is in kA, power in GW and voltages are in the hundreds of kV.
Be part of R&D activities to make sure we stay competitive also for the future.
Most of the work will involve performing various studies at the office in Ludvika but since site measurements and verification inspections are included international travel is also part of the teams scope.
In this role you will have a lot of opportunities to explore various technical fields exploring Multiphysics.
Your background
We are looking for a Master of Science degree in an electrical field, applied physics, power systems or similar.
Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people as we are hiring for multiple positions.
You have a keen interest in or understanding of mechanical aspects in order to combine Amps, Volts and Newton in your design.
Experience in COMSOL or similar 3D simulation software is a merit
Prior experience in any of the technical areas is beneficial but not a demand, your personality and interest are of high importance.
As a person you are a positive, problem-solving individual with the attitude that everything is possible to do in a team. You will work in a team where being able to take responsibility and willingness to learn are key features.
A general interest in technology is needed to be a good fit for this position. The goal is to have cost-effective solutions while fulfilling all requirements why common sense and understanding of practical aspects is beneficial.
You should ideally like working in a multicultural environment and be able to express yourself written and spoken in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika or Västerås
Recruiting Manager daniel.holback@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
