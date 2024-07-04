Electrical test engineer
Silex Microsystems is a world leader in the manufacturing of MEMS - Microelectromechanical Systems - customized for prominent global customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and automotive. We were founded in 2000 in a KTH lab by, among others, our current CEO Edvard Kälvesten. Our headquarters and factory are located in Järfälla.
About the role
As an Electrical test engineer, you will be responsible for planning, designing, and conducting tests on diverse electrical systems and components to ensure their performance aligns with specifications and industry standards.
Your primary duties will include:
Develop comprehensive test plans based on product requirements and specifications as well as to identify various test cases and scenarios.
Create test cases and develop test procedures to ensure a thorough examination of the electrical system.
Select and configure appropriate test equipment to execute planned tests. Including the use of measuring instruments, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and other specialized tools.
Perform tests according to the established plan, document results, and analyze and interpret test data to draw conclusions about the system's performance.
Diagnose and address problems discovered during testing.
Collaborate with other engineers to identify and resolve electrical issues.
Generate reports on test results and provide feedback to team members or stakeholders. Propose improvements and changes based on test outcomes.
Ensure accurate documentation of the testing process, including test plans, test cases, and results, to ensure traceability and facilitate improvements in future product iterations.
Contribute to ensuring that the product meets Silex's high-quality standards and complies with industry standards and regulations.
We are looking for someone who have:
M.Sc or PhD in Engineering, preferably within Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or similiar
Industry experience working with electrical measurements and electrical characterization (beneficial)
Experience working in LabView and/or Python
Experience working in various test equipment such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and other specialized tools.
Written and verbal fluency in English
A great eye for detail and structure to be able document test plans, test cases and results
Ability to communicate effectively with other engineers, product development teams and stakeholders.
It is also beneficial if you have:
Experience working in a clean room environment
Knowledge of the Swedish language
More about the Recruitment
Due to summer vacationwill westart reviewing applications during August. So please bear with us if our answer takes a bit longer than expected.To submit your application, please attach your CV and answer a few questions.
