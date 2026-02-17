Electrical Technician
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of autonomy and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global energy transition by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
Role
We are now looking for an electrical technician to take an important role in the construction and testing of our full scale wave energy converters. You will work in the Integration and Testing team where you will take the main responsibility for all electrical installations.
Responsibilities
• Install, inspect, repair, replace, maintain and make necessary tests on all low voltage utility systems, equipment, transformers, switchgear, large generators, and distribution systems.
• Assist and perform switching on electrical utility systems as required by operational protective procedures.
• Read schematics, wire and cable routing.
• Wire assembly, cable repair, cabinets wiring.
• Some mechanical machine assembly.
• Perform all tasks according to safety regulations, in a correct and accurate manner with the aim of always getting it right the first time.
• Support pilot installations in the field (if required).
Skills and qualifications
You have at least two years of experience with low voltage equipment (<1000V); as an electrical technician; maintenance, repair and industrial electrical installation works
Experience with switchgear, transformers and generators are a plus
Excellent problem-solving skills
You have a passion for technology and machines in general.
You may have an advanced degree, but your personality, experience and interest in the field is the most important. You are proficient in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills would be preferred, but not essential. Så ansöker du
