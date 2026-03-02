Electrical Safety Specialist
Avaron AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Västerås Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
For a client within industrial robotics and advanced automation, we are looking for an experienced Electrical Safety Specialist. In this role, you will act as a technical authority across the product lifecycle-supporting everything from early R&D through certification and market release-ensuring electrical risks are identified, mitigated, and documented in line with global safety standards.
Job DescriptionPerform and review electrical safety risk assessments for robotic systems, robot cells, and automated machinery
Ensure compliance with relevant electrical safety standards and regulations (IEC/EN 60204-1, ISO 10218, NFPA 79, UL, EU Machinery Regulation)
Review electrical schematics and system designs to verify safety compliance
Advise engineering teams on grounding, protective devices, isolation, emergency stops, and arc flash risks
Support audits, certifications, and dialogue with external regulatory bodies (e.g., UL, TÜV)
Collaborate closely with R&D, production, HSE, and quality functions
RequirementsDegree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or similar
Solid experience with electrical systems in industrial machinery or robotics
Strong knowledge of IEC, EN, UL, and NFPA standards
Ability to interpret standards and translate them into practical engineering requirements
Fluent in English
Nice to haveExperience with robot cells
Experience with certification processes
Experience with arc flash risk assessment
Experience working in global product environments
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7312124-1868269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9771274