Electrical & Power Electronics Design Engineer
2025-02-15
Senior Electrical Design Engineer
Condesign is seeking a skilled Electrical & Power Electronics Design Engineer to join our team and client as a consultant in Gothenburg.
The ideal candidate shares relevant experience and skills, is a team player who communicates effectively and enjoys collaboration.
The projects in scope are design, Simulation and commissioning.
We are looking for good theoretical understanding combined with practical experience in the domain, and knowledge of applicable standards and regulations.
You are positive and open minded, with a strong drive to improve and deliver. You are a team player who enjoys reaching results both as team and organisation, as well as individually.
The background we seek:
Technical experience in electronics and automation
Experience with Etap and Eplan software drawings
Experience from having close customer/Stakeholder contacts
Experience with instrumentation configuration and commissioning
Creating approval documentation for the class society
Technical experience in power electronics (High, Medium and Low voltage)
Experience in electrical design with experience in medium voltage systems.
Knowledge in dimensioning of distribution network systems such as switchboards, transformers, cables etc. (MV/LV)
Creating approval documentation for the class society like short circuit calculations, discrimination(selectivity) analysis, electrical system philosophy, single line diagrams etc.
Experience with design tools like EPLAN or similar, and electrical calculation software like ETAP, NEPLAN or similar.
Electrical calculations and power system studies such as load flows, short circuit studies, arc and protection coordination studies and transient stability studies.
Energy storage systems (batteries)
Onboard electric distribution systems.
Standards and classification rules used during design and installation.
General
MSc/BSc in Electric Power Engineering, Electrical, Electronics, System Controls & Mechatronics or similar
Strong understanding and experience in Electrical & Electronics
Good knowledge in Electrical HW, as well as experience in driving and taking ownership, develop, test, fault tracing and debugging of Electrical and electronics systems.
Good knowledge in Design, Testing, Documentation
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Driving License
About Condesign
Established in 1984 in Gothenburg, our team is currently approximately 170 dedicated engineering consultants brings a broad range of experience from diverse industries to help our customers achieve success today and in the future. We are committed to innovation and growth and strive to provide the best possible service to our customers.
Condesign is a privately owned engineering company with a holistic approach, that strives to be a long term and highly appreciated partner within research & development for our clients. We provide customers with high-quality services and innovative solutions throughout the entire product life cycle, from R&D and design to aftermarket.
More Information
We value our employees and look positively on competence and career development.
Salary is paid monthly. Competitive individual salary is applied and revised up annually. Salary is based on academic and professional merits and experience, as well as level of responsibility in the role and individual dialogue. We only have full-time positions, no internships or unpaid internships.
The position is a permanent position with a 6-month trial period. We are proud of our employment offer and follow the collective agreement between the Innovation companies and the Union/Sweden's engineers.
Very welcome to submit your application via our website: https://www.condesign.se/electrical-and-power-electronics-design-engineer/
