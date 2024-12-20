Electrical / Mechanical Engineering
2024-12-20
Assignment Description and Requirements
This position is on-site in Västerås office, some remote work might be possible in dialogue with manager.
For our successful customer within the energy sector we are looking for a senior development engineer.
• You will be involved in developing the relay and control concept for substations in close cooperation with the customer and together with the core project team.
• You will be responsible for the electrical design of relay and control cabinets for substations (we work in station (substations) projects that are usually delivered to Svenska kraftnät, Vattenfall Vattenkraft, Ellevio).
• We work in ElMaster EPC and you should be used to working with that CAD tool.
• As all documentation is in Swedish, you should be able to speak Swedish fluently.
• Experience of working within relevant field minimum 5 years
• Swedish speaking
