Electrical Lead, Gavle

2025-07-15
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Key requirements:
3rd level Building Services/Engineering degree and/or trade background in relevant discipline
Minimum 5 years' plus experience in a site-based MEP role
Experience working on hyperscale data center
Reporting to the Building Services Manager, your key responsibilities are:
• To liaise with design teams and MEP sub-contractors
• Ensure MEP sub-contractors receive the information needed to progress the MEP installation in accordance with the program
• Organize and chair weekly co-ordination meetings with the MEP sub-contractors and design teams
• Ensure MEP sub-contractors produce the following documents:
Coordinated MEP drawings
Procurement schedules
Programmes
Progress reports
Requests for information
• Attend project team meetings as required
• Track the progress of MEP sub-contractors against the main programme and report any variances to the Contracts Manager
• Liaise with the utility suppliers to arrange for power, gas and telco connections
• Provide the project team with up to date information on current MEP developments
• Carry out site inspections of the MEP works to ensure the installation conforms to the relevant standards
• Regularly check the installation against the MEP specification and drawings
• Report any non-conformity to the project team and MEP contractors
• Coordinate the production of the following documents at practical completion:
As built drawings
&M manuals
• Coordinate training for the client with the MEP contractors at practical completion
• Be aware of their legal, practical and regulatory responsibilities, and have a detailed understanding of Health and Safety
• In conjunction with the Health & Safety Department, ensure that MEP sub-contractors submit a safety statement and site specific method statement
• Liaise with the safety department when coordinating the MEP sub-contractors
• Ensure MEP sub-contractors are made aware of Collen health & safety policies and procedures and that health & safety is discussed at co-ordination meetings
• Reprimand and report anyone observed carrying out unsafe work practices to the Health & Safety Department, site manager, and as required, their employer
• Check and confirm adequacy of commissions within the site specific method statements relating to MEP works on site i.e., working with live electrical services, site deliveries, etc and co-ordinate these works on site
• Assist the Health & Safety Department in the collation of the project's safety file
Please submit applications in English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
E-post: jobs@collen.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Electrical Lead, Gavle".
