Electrical Lead
2024-11-01
The Electrical Lead will be responsible for overseeing all electrical activities in the Meltshop area OR in the Caster area (Continuous Caster, Ladle Furnace, and RH Degasser).
This includes ensuring smooth operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and optimization of electrical systems and equipment. The Electrical Lead will manage both day and shift labor, ensuring effective coordination and alignment of the electrical team with production needs. This role plays a critical part in maintaining safety, efficiency, and compliance with electrical standards.
Responsibilities:
Oversee the installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical systems and equipment.
Collaborate with the Electrical & Automation Manager to implement preventative maintenance programs.
Lead troubleshooting and corrective maintenance for electrical equipment to minimize downtime and ensure high availability.
Ensure all electrical systems meet regulatory standards and comply with company safety policies and procedures.
Participate in root cause analysis for any equipment failures and work with other departments to resolve issues efficiently.
Support automation and control systems to ensure seamless operation of processes.
Provide training and development for the electrical team, fostering continuous improvement and skill growth.
Coordinate with production teams to align maintenance and project schedules with operational needs.
Maintain detailed documentation of electrical work, maintenance records, and ensure proper inventory of electrical components.
Complete all tasks as directed by the manager and fulfill all assigned responsibilities.
Qualifications:
Minimum bachelor's degree, preferably in electrical engineering or a related field or equivalent practical experience.
Significant experience in industrial electrical systems, preferably in a steel or metallurgical environment.
Hands-on experience with PLCs, drives, and electrical control systems.
Leadership experience, preferably managing shift labor.
Understanding of metallurgical production processes.
Knowledge of safety regulations, electrical standards, and maintenance best practices.
Electrical system troubleshooting and diagnostics.
