Electrical Engineering Manager
2022-12-21
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As the Manager of our Electrical Engineering team, you are driving sustainable industrial transformation by enabling Solutions and Service to leverage ABB electrical products and ABB domain expertise to improve productivity and safety for ABB customers.
This includes tendering support, designing, development, testing and commissioning of electrical solutions. You will lead and develop the engineering team and contribute towards the sustainable growth of the business.
This position reports to Project Operations Manager.
Your responsibilities
Leading engineering team responsible for delivery of engineering of power/electrical solutions. Providing direction to the teams with a focus on safety, on time delivery, quality and margin improvement
Building and maintaining customer relationships, seeking feedback and providing innovative solutions to meet customer requirements and deliver improvements. Providing engineering support during the bid phase, supporting presentation of proposals to customers. Working with business development to target new opportunities
Ensuring that engineering team is adequately resourced, developed and equipped to meet business needs. Overseeing planning and control process in the engineering team
Collaborating with the Supply Chain function to ensure that correct suppliers, services and equipment are available to support the engineering execution
Initiating and driving continuous improvement activities. Developing, implementing and improving relevant processes, policies and procedures to improve effectiveness across the engineering function
Coaching and leading the engineering team to achieve personal and organizational object and developing talent and succession planning within the engineering team
Managing and reporting on engineering budgets and performance KPI's and taking ownership of the engineering budgets by working closely with the sales team during the sales phase
Collaborating cross ABB divisions to expand engineering capabilities and developing specialized applications using ABB Products and Services when possible. Identifying opportunities to enhance customer acceptance and satisfaction through application solutions
Your background
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering or similar through experience and minimum 10 years of experience in engineered solutions development and management
Strong written and oral communication skills and experience in managing distributed teams
Proven experience working on projects with different size, complexity, and contractual types and strong understanding of best practices in engineering delivery
Strong customer focus and understanding the importance of on-time delivery and keeping or improving the margins of the orders
Must possess a broad knowledge of product application, systems analysis, controls and automation engineering applications, with expertise in related products and systems
Proficient with MS Office suite, project planning and other applicable software programs
Ability to read and interpret electrical diagrams, knowledge of power systems with protection, control and automation applications
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminium and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
Recruiting Manager Robert Mäkelä, +4690-17 68 24, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724-64 46 98.
