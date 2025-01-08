Electrical Engineer for an international company
2025-01-08
Are you ready to take on a broad role as an Electrical Engineer and work on an extensive site within a global and innovative organization? Then we welcome your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For the sake of our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for an Electrical engineer who wants to be part of all phases of the delivery of HVDC refurbishment project. Our customer works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories.
The project phases include tender, design, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links.
You are offered
• Be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• Contineous support from a consultant manager with Academic Work throughout your employment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who holds a Bachelor degree within Electrical engineering or Automation, or equal profile through experience
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• Mandatory HVDC knowledge, collected through work experience
It is meritorious for the position if you:
• Have knowledge of programming
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
• We believe you have a big sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work. You have the desire to push your own development/curiosity, meanwhile our client has the tools and mentors. We also believe you to be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with colleagues.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08
