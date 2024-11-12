Electrical Engineer
Xpertec Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Haninge Visa alla elektronikjobb i Haninge
2024-11-12
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xpertec Solutions AB i Haninge
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are hiring an electrical engineer to design and implement complex industrial, commercial, and domestic electrical systems. The role includes responsibilities to analyse existing electrical systems and making cost-effective improvements, conducting research, designing testing methods, completing quality assurance, inspecting the equipment, running diagnostics, as well as training new hires. You should ensure projects are completed on time and to specifications.
Key Responsibilities:
Designing, maintaining, implementing, or improving electrical instruments, facilities, components, equipment products, or systems for industrial, commercial, or domestic purposes
Performing a wide range of engineering tasks by operating computer-assisted design or engineering software and equipment
Conferring with customers, engineers, and others to discuss existing or potential engineering products or projects
Ensuring that installation and operations conform to standards and customer requirements by preparing electrical systems specifications, technical drawings, or topographical maps
Establishing construction, manufacturing, or installation standards or specifications by performing a wide range of detailed calculations
Ensuring compliance with specifications, codes, or customer requirements by directing or coordinating installation, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, documentation, support, or testing activities
Writing reports and compiling data regarding existing and potential electrical engineering projects and studies
Preparing specifications for purchases of electrical equipment and materials
Supervising or training project team members
Estimating material, labour, or construction costs for budget preparation
Maintaining electrical equipment
Working with a variety of technicians
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering degree from an accredited school
Practical experience with CAD software
Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities
Experience in using or a desire to learn the required software
Knowledge of applicable codes related to electronic engineering
Proficient in design and calculation software
Proven knowledge of engineering design software and equipment
Ability to design, implement, install and maintain electrical systems
Preferred Skills:
Demonstrate strong leadership abilities and organizational skills
Passionate about engineering developments and able to efficiently troubleshoot systems
Excellent analytical skills
Outstanding written and oral communication skills
Attention to detail
Knowledge of electronic engineering codes
Ability to write technical reports and documentation
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xpertec Solutions AB
(org.nr 556924-1382) Jobbnummer
9008086