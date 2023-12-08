Electrical Engineer
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are currently seeking a highly skilled Electrical Engineer with extensive experience in ECAD tools for an exciting opportunity at the client's facility in Västerås. This role is ideal for someone passionate about electrical design and looking to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Assignment
Examples of your main tasks are:
• Creating detailed electrical designs and schematics using ECAD tools such as Engineering Base, Eplan, E3, and Elmaster.
• Developing electrical layouts, wiring diagrams, and assembly drawings for various electrical systems and components.
• Working closely with other engineers, designers, and project managers to integrate electrical systems into broader systems or projects.
• Coordinating with manufacturing and production teams to ensure design feasibility and manufacturability.
• Preparing detailed documentation for electrical designs and modifications.
• Writing reports on the design process, testing outcomes, and other relevant technical details.
• Providing technical support and guidance on electrical aspects of projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• At least 5 years of work experience in electrical engineering and design
• Experience and knowledge of ECAD tools such as Engineering Base, Eplan, E3, and Elmaster.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Ability to work independently and take initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 15 Jan 2024 - 26 Jan 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Västerås
• Remote work: 50% at least 3 days on site
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
