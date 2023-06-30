Electrical Engineer
2023-06-30
We are looking for electrical enginneer for our partner in Sweden.
Worklocation: Sweden
General Position Description
1. Handle equipment electrical issues and provide technical support for production equipment electrical failures;
2. Design and implementation of equipment upgrading and renovation projects;
3. Electrical control technology docking and installation debugging of newly introduced equipment;
4. Workshop electrical spare parts management and procurement;
5. Regularly inspect workshop equipment, promptly identify and address equipment issues
6. Arrange for the collection and submission of random data on newly introduced electrical Equipment.
Requirement:
1. College degree or above, major in electrical automation, automation, mechatronics, computer science, etc., with at least 5 years of work experience;
2. Knowledge of electrical drawing and BOM development; Familiar with PLC programs, touch screen programs, upper computer software programming, and related electrical module technology experiments;
3. Can collect, organize, analyze, read, and verify the feasibility of corresponding electrical materials, manuals, software, and component selection; Can guide electricians in installing electrical wiring, program debugging, technical training, and progress supervision.
4. Having at least 2 years of experience in electrical technology, able to independently complete the design, selection, programming, installation, and debugging of small and medium-sized projects.
5. Have the ability to independently solve relevant problems encountered during on-site electrical engineering construction. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30
