Electrical engineer - Join Our Innovative Marine Engineering Team!
2024-09-17
Xshore is a leading company in the marine industry, focused on innovative and sustainable electric boat solutions. We are looking for a talented electrical engineer for the position Harness Designer to join our team in Stockholm.
Here, you will work closely with other engineers in both the software and mechanical departments. Since the Stockholm office is a bit crowded, you will spend a lot of time in Nyköping until a new office is arranged. The main office will be in Stockholm and the factory in Nyköping, which you will visit regularly. You will be involved in projects from start to finish and can expect to work on future, confidential boat designs.
Responsibilities:
• Create detailed designs for our electric boats low-and high-voltage wiring harnesses.
• Create and interpret electrical schematics and layouts.
• Collaborate with engineering teams to ensure seamless integration of electrical
systems.
• Utilize CAD and other design software to develop and document cable designs.
Key requiremens:
• Bachelor's degree or higher in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
• Candidates with a YH education and an electrician background with additional electrical design studies may also be considered.
• 1-2 years of experience in cable design.
• Ability to specify and interpret electrical schematics.
• Proficiency in CAD software and electrical design tools.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in the automotive or marine industry.
• Driving license (Category B).
• Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
What We Offer:
• A dynamic and innovative work environment.
• Having lots of fun while working.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• A chance to contribute to sustainable and cutting-edge marine technology.
About Xshore
The Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and Europe. X Shore's boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore boats have received numerous design awards and have won European Powerboat of the Year, Best of Boats and Design awards globally.
About Framtiden Ab
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make difference by helping people finding the right job and the right colleague. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Xshore for about 7 month with the possibility to be directly hired by them.
Terms
• Start date: As soon as possible
• City: Stockholm/Nyköping
• Work hours: Full-time, office hours, on site Ersättning
