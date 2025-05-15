Electrical Design Engineer to Breas!
Breas Medical is a global company committed to transforming the lives of individuals with respiratory conditions through advanced technology. Seize this opportunity to join the team at Breas as an Electrical Design Engineer and contribute to meaningful advancements in the field, making a real impact on the well-being of millions worldwide!
OM TJÄNSTEN
With a strong commitment to innovation and advanced technology, Breas designs and manufactures cutting-edge medical devices that help individuals breathe easier and live more fulfilling lives. Their products range from portable ventilators and sleep therapy devices to integrated respiratory care solutions. In this position you will work with a great range of products. For example VIVO - a new generation ventilator designed for personalized and comfortable non-invasive respiratory support for non-dependent patients with chronic breathing insufficiency.
Learn more about Breas by watching this video!
As an Electrical Design Engineer at Breas, you will belong to the R&D department and play a crucial role in the development and testing of these life-changing medical devices. You will get the chance to engage in all phases of new product introduction and development, including concept, specification, architecture, documentation, design, prototyping, test, risk analysis, manufacturing transfer and service support.
You are offered
• A supportive work culture that encourages learning and professional growth
• Collaboration with a motivated team and the possibility to contribute to the development of life-changing medical devices that improve patients' lives
• The opportunity to work close to the products, with the lab just across the hallway and production facilities in the same building
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Participate in the design of the overall electrical architecture
• Perform component selection and design in compliance with regulatory, standard, and safety requirements
• Work with PCB design, including schematic capture and layout, preferably using Altium Designer
• Provide expertise in electrical engineering to the team and investigate new technologies
• Write specifications, perform impact analysis, and participate in risk analysis
• Conduct testing, debugging, and root cause investigations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Engineering degree from technical university with focus on electronic design
• Full professional proficiency in English
• Previous experience of working with Altium and simulation tools
• Good documentation and communication skills
• Ideally, you are located in or near Gothenburg/Mölnlycke to support a flexible and efficient start-up phase
It is meritorious if you
• Are fluent in swedish
• Have previous electronics design experience
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Breas here! Ersättning
