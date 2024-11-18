Electrical Design Engineer
The opportunity
Our unit in Västerås is currently seeking an Electrical Design Engineer to join our Service department. Technical Project Engineering at our company spans a wide range of disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, chemical, civil, structural, automation, and software engineering.
As an Electrical Design Engineer, you will be responsible for electrical design in various projects and support your colleagues with your knowledge. Your tasks will include creating and updating drawings for our installed cabinets, control and protection panels, and the electrical interface to the site.
"With the right drive and results focus, our organization offers a stimulating and dynamic environment on a global scale. Join us at the forefront of the industry, where innovation thrives, and impactful work awaits." Sofia Normark, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Designing upgrades and updates for sub-systems such as Control, Relay Protection, and Auxiliary Power.
Fault tracing and proposing corrections in the electrical design of our installed base worldwide.
Converting technical requirements into validated designs and ensuring customer requirements are met.
Managing tenders for upgrade and update projects of our installed base.
Collaborating closely with Design Engineers in Sweden, India, and our local Hitachi Energy units worldwide.
Upholding Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, taking responsibility for your actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background:
You have a Technical High School diploma, and experience in a similar role within the area of Power Systems. Proficiency is if you also have been working with products or service business.
It is valuable if you have a University degree in Electrical Engineering and have experience in Electrical Design, Relay Protection Configuration & Testing, Auxiliary Power calculations, commissioning, E3 CAD tool as a user or super user, and/or Model Based Design.
You need to have an analytical mindset combined with a focus on quality and the ability to propose and design solutions.
Since you are service minded and hold high quality and on time delivery as equally important, you manage your own planning with diligence.
As a natural team player, you are communicative, collaborative and always open to new ideas.
Since you will be part of a global business, you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a bonus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? If the description above sounds like you, we welcome your application. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Sofia Normark, sofia.normark@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48. Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson, filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
