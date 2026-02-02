Electrical Application Engineer Hvdc Application
2026-02-02
The opportunity
Are you passionate about engineering and problem-solving?
Do you have as a goal to become a technical expert? This is an opportunity to be an important part of making our technical knowledge accessible for the organization, hence you will have close collaboration with our technology department.
We're seeking an Electrical Engineer, focusing on HVDC application, to join our Technical Application team. In this role, you'll provide technical guidance for our sales, projects, and design teams. You will join the design department at HV Breakers who work with products from 52 to 1200 kV. HV Breakers currently have 400 employees and are growing to meet market demands. One key area is our eco-friendly product, EconiQ. We are a fast-paced company that encourages you to take the initiative and be innovative.
"At Breakers, our people and the teams are the key to our success! We 're looking for a team player that can contribute with both technical expertise and great collaboration skills. If you're ready to work together, share ideas, and achieve common goals, we want to hear from you!" - Sara Lingegård, Project Engineering Manager at HV Breakers
How you'll make an impact
You will collaborate with other departments to find the most suitable product for the application and propose product improvements to make the product even better for the customer.
Writing detailed technical reports for customer orders, reviewing technical data, and analyzing reports and drawings.
The technical discussions will take you to customers around the world to find out the best solutions for their applications.
Participation in international technical committees can be a part of the job if you want to share your valuable experiences with customers and competitors for a better world.
You will collaborate with our global technical community to build and increase our technical knowledge and expertise; you do this by leading courses and training externally and internally.
Your background
You have a degree in electrical engineering and relevant work experience with High Voltage (52-1200 kV) products.
You have a strong technical interest.
You are a team player with good communication skills.
You anticipate needs and take responsibility for problem-solving.
You maintain good structure and can handle prioritization between tasks.
Proficient knowledge in English and Swedish is required since you need to communicate with employees in different departments and other countries.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Welcome to apply! Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Alexander Tengzelius, alexander.tengzelius@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
