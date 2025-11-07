Electric Power Engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Elektronikjobb / Örebro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Örebro
2025-11-07
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Us in Transforming the Future!
It all starts with people. People like you.
Join Our Team
At Epiroc, we aim to produce the world's greenest machines, using the greenest cells and metals, all for a better planet. We're leading the way in sustainable mining with battery-electric, zero-emission equipment. Want to be part of this journey? Work with advanced mobile machines, electric drivetrains, and tackle new challenges in sophisticated control systems and automation.
Your Mission
We are looking for engineers with specialized knowledge in power electrics for mobile machinery. Power electrics on drill rigs provide essential functions, such as operating AC motors. Drill rigs with battery electric tramming use an 800 V DC system. The AC systems connect to site infrastructure and provide motor start, protection functions, emergency stops, and other features.
High-voltage DC is a central component in Battery Electric Vehicles, supporting functions such as on-board charging, propulsion, power control, and others.
In this role, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and optimizing our electrical systems-both hardware and functionality-to satisfy future performance, availability, and safety standards. Your work will span activities from product maintenance to early-stage base development with low TRL levels. Close collaboration with Global R&D teams, customers, and suppliers worldwide will be a key aspect of the position.
Your Profile
We are looking for a self-motivated, responsible, and delivery oriented person with a structured and analytical approach, combining theory and practice. Strong interpersonal skills and teamwork orientation are a must.
The ideal candidate brings:
* University degree in electrical engineering or equivalent background.
* Knowledge in relevant ISO standards such as EN60204.
* At least 3 years experience in component selection, dimensioning and design of 400-1000V AC systems
* 800V DC experience is a merit
* Knowledge of electrical systems of mobile machinery.
* Experience with AutoCAD, Simulink simulation is a merit.
* Ability to take ideas from concept to product.
* English on a profesional level and good understanding of Swedish is a must.
Location and Travel
This position is based in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and Contact Information
Submit your application as soon as possible through our online system. The last day to apply is November 30, 2025. We review applications continuously.
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions, contact:
* Hiring Manager Thomas Johansson: thomas.johansson@epiroc.com
* Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79713-43767304". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420602185679 Jobbnummer
9592896