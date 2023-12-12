Ekonomiansvarig / Revisor i Stockholm
As finance manager at Svenska Invest, you have overall responsibility for the company's VAT reporting, employer tax reporting, annual reports, and current accounting.
You will mainly support the VD, but also and salary administrator and legal counsel in occasional share transfer operations and asset transfers, etc. Thorough understanding of Swedish accounting laws and regulations around reporting is a must have. In addition to experience with Fortnox.
We do our VAT reporting quarterly and you will report the company's finances at board meetings. You are a support to the VD and principals in budgeting, forecasts and monthly follow-up.
The work as finance manager includes, among other things;
Current accounting
Invoicing of clients
Control of taxes/fees
Creation of budget templates as well as budget/forecast follow-up, reconciliations and accruals
Analysis work
Preparation of annual accounts
Contact person for the auditor
Preparation of annual report according to K2
Creation of Income Declaration
Carry out internal control for the group
Involved in contract processes
Various administrative tasks
Qualifications and experience;
We are looking for you with a degree in economics or equivalent. You have at least 3 years of experience, preferably more, in accounting and/or controlling. Either you are the finance manager today or this is your next step. We see that you are self-motivated, analytical and have good skills in Excel, Visma and FORTNOX.
You have the ability to see the big picture and know when it is necessary to go into detail. You are responsible, confident in your professional role and can adapt your approach to the situation. You are driven by a desire to work with continuous improvements and the development of the business. Så ansöker du
