EEA Project Manager Purchasing
2023-10-23
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
This isn't any longer a conventional commercial vehicle company. An increasing global population, booming e-commerce and a growing, connected middle class contribute to rising demand for construction and transportation. Climate change, congested cities, hazardous roads and working conditions call for future transportation technology and systems solutions that are safer, cleaner and more efficient. This transformation journey needs both to be sustainable for the success of Volvo Group and for the survival of our planet.
Here is where you come into the picture!
Group Trucks Purchasing Project office is looking for a driven, creative team player to take on new challenges within our team as Project Manager Purchasing (PMP).
This is us, your new colleagues
You would belong to the Project office Electronic, Electromechanics and Autonomous one area of the Project office Community. This is a fantastic new team with a great mix of nationalities, experiences and strong collaboration attitude, having passion for business, people and supporting to develop ourselves and those around us. We perform with a purpose, work closely as a team and are committed to our customers and to the Volvo Group success.
We believe being a high performer comes from having the courage to act and have fun along the way. We believe in trust and honesty, flexibility and taking accountability. We look for you who come up with new ideas to support the transformation journey and have the natural ability to deal with various contexts such as new technologies, digitalization and challenging time plans, make use of available tools and find solutions where others see problems.
Sounds like you? Press apply button and join our team!
This is how you could make an impact
As PMP, you would be accountable to lead and manage purchasing activities such as timely sourcing, decide on vendor budget, planning, quality assurance and risk management into cross-functional product development projects to contribute to Supply Resiliency over the product life cycle.
You will be a key player in the cross-functional product development teams, and you will act and deliver in a large network requesting strong cross-functional collaboration with stakeholders around the world. You will also be the interface with the Purchasing line organization and work closely together to secure purchasing interest when building the development roadmaps.
Within Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management Department, you will work in close collaboration with Supply Network Resiliency colleagues to secure a readiness at product launch and thus contribute to our customer success.
Are we the perfect match?
Can you visualize yourself in this great team to play a vital role to shape the Volvo future? We cannot wait to welcome you! The preferred location is Sweden, Gothenburg or in France, Lyon, reporting to undersigned.
Appreciated attributes for this role:
Structured with analytical and logical mindset
Appreciate feedback and seek for continuous improvement
Utilize your strong communication skills & be the connector
Able to lead colleagues in a trustful manner
Open minded with a positive attitude
Team oriented and put value in trust-based collaboration
Face problems and act quickly and directly. Provide direct & actionable feedback
Be the Purchasing voice within the cross-functional Project Team Meetings
We also pay attention to:
University degree in business, technical or related discipline or equivalent experience
5+ Experience in purchasing
Experience in project management
Experience in digitalization / Power BI
Knowledge in Volvo systems is a bonus, project related - e.g. SPOT, Kola, GPS, IMT
Curious and eager to learn more about his opportunity? Contact me:
Let's shape the world we want to live in. Join us and make a difference for our society!
Noëlie GUIGNARD
Noëlie GUIGNARD

Head of EEA Projects Purchasing (Electronic, Electromechanics & Autonomous) as part of Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management Department
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
