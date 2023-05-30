EE Platform Configuration manager
2023-05-30
Ever since the start, we at Volvo Group have been known for our strong commitment to safety. It is at our very core as we're constantly pushing boundaries to drive change in the automobile industry. Now we're looking for you who want to work with ensuring proper documentation of our EE Architecture and system design! Are you a structured, well organized and committed person who want to join us in this endeavour? Together we drive transformation based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the role
Are you passionate about taking the electrical and electronic systems in our vehicles to the next level? As our new Configuration manager, you will work in close collaboration with stakeholders and focus on how to ensure good and consistent documentation of the EE architecture and design with traceability between relevant artefacts. You are expected in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to drive topics related to configuration management and evolve the area in alignment with the evolution of the EE architecture as a whole.
Welcome to an exciting role, where you will have the opportunity to shape the future.
Apply here!
More information about the role:
Stay up-to-date with the actual product architecture and design as well as development processes and tools.
Develop and maintain the way we document our product and keep it consistent.
Propose CM-related updates in our system description tools, and drive updates.
It's a benefit if you have a well-developed and profound system thinking and holistic view
Can you get stakeholders onboard on your ideas? Great.
We are looking for you...
... with eyes on the future while staying grounded with today's solutions. You understand how evolving markets and business environment place new demands on configuration management for our products. With your holistic view, you want to improve the area and find better solutions and ways of working - to be better tomorrow than today. You are a responsible team player who likes to collaborate to meet shared objectives. You have a strategic mindset and the ability to lead others and drive investigations to completion. You are a positive person who makes the best out of every situation, and you enjoy building relationships - both inside and outside the organization.
Requirements:
MSc in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Practical experience of configuration management of embedded systems.
Practical experience in the development of distributed embedded systems.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Insight and understanding of the challenges and trends in EE Architecture.
A good eye on identifying gaps, flaws, and contradictions, as well as finding solutions for them.
You are a people person who loves to collaborate and build relationships.
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Our work environment is based on trust and cooperation. We believe in personal development in a humble and friendly atmosphere, while developing world-class user interface for our trucks. Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Location: Göteborg, Sweden
For further information, please contact Daniel Karlsson, manager EE Platform Architecture mgmt. Telefonnummer: +46 31 322 9949.
Interviews will be made on a continuous basis.
