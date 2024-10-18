Editor Consultant
2Complete AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2Complete AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Multinational Swedish company seeking a consultant with native-level writing and editing skills in English. Are you the skilled documentation specialist our client is looking for to join their team and help develop clear, user-friendly guidelines for their employee communications ecosystem? Then you might be exactly who they are looking for.
Vad erbjuder vi?
What Our Client Offers
• International company with great opportunities
• Hybrid work
• Flexibility
• Central office in Stockholm.
A dynamic and innovative work environment is offered here, where you have the opportunity to grow and develop. Our client offers a competitive salary and benefits as well as professional development. Information about the company will be provided upon initial contact regarding the position. Here, you have the chance to be part of a company that values creativity and commitment.
Vem söker vi?
Key Responsibilities
• Document and create best practice guidelines for internal use, addressing both technical and non-technical audiences.
• Develop process maps, flowcharts, and other visual aids to clearly communicate workflows.
• Ensure documentation is accessible, user-friendly, and tailored to different expertise levels.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure thorough and accurate documentation.
• Assist with training and onboarding materials (written or video) to support new users and facilitate the adoption of tools.
• Help ensure adherence to data privacy, security, and accessibility standards.
• Stay updated on relevant tool developments and ensure guidelines evolve accordingly.
Our client is seeking a skilled documentation specialist to join their team and support the development of clear, user-friendly guidelines for their employee communications ecosystem. This role will involve documenting internal processes for a variety of users, from administrators to editors and new users, with varying expertise levels.
Vad innebär rollen?
Qualifications
• Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and SharePoint; experience with Power Automate and Power BI is a plus.
• Proven experience in technical writing, process documentation, or a similar role.
• Ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences in clear and simple language.
• Familiarity with UX design principles and accessibility best practices.
• Experience with process mapping tools is advantageous.
• Native-level proficiency in English is a must.
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
• Understanding of data privacy and security in a corporate setting.
The ideal candidate will have strong technical knowledge and the ability to translate complex processes into clear, concise, and accessible documentation.
Om 2Complete
About 2Complete
Why Should You Become a Consultant with Us?
As a consultant with us, you will always be covered by collective agreements. This provides you with contractual terms regarding vacation, pension, salary, and wellness benefits.
We are your partner in your professional life. As a consultant, in addition to your manager at the workplace, you will also have a dedicated consultant manager whose primary focus is to ensure that the workplace and role you are in are the perfect match for you and your development.
2Complete has been an authorized member of Kompetensföretagen, Almega, and Svenskt Näringsliv since 2011.
2Complete was also named a Gasellföretag in 2022, an award given to Sweden's healthiest and fastest-growing companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3966". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2Complete AB
(org.nr 556811-8334), http://www.2complete.se Kontakt
Elida Rhodin elida.rhodin@2complete.se +46 70 744 33 63 Jobbnummer
8964636