EDA tool Application engineer

How can we make daily life easier for electronics engineers? By providing the best possible tools and workflows needed to create our products. Now, you have the opportunity to do just that-we want you to join us as an EDA Tools Application Engineer at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your Future Team
We are a group responsible for various tool used for electronic design. Our mission is to facilitate the daily work of electronics engineers by providing smart tools, software, and workflows. Now, we need to strengthen our team with a specialist for our electronic design tools.
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer?
Our product range is broad, so we need tools that can handle the diverse requirements and challenges our engineers face. Your job is to provide expert support to the engineers, by optimize workflows and methods of the tools, to improve their productivity.
Examples of Tasks:
* Support and resolve users' needs and issues.
* Monitor, evaluate, and recommend new software and solutions.
* Work directly with users to find improvements regarding efficiency and quality.
* Deliver tailored training, documentation, and guides for users.
* Create or update scrips and tools to make our electronic engineers more efficient.
Who Are You?
We believe you are an electronics engineer who has worked for a while and are now ready for new challenges. You have several years of experience in the electronics field.
You might be a PCB designer who has realized the importance of having the right tools and workflows. Or are you a product owner in electronic development who now wants to do something different, having seen how the environment for electronics engineers affects their work? Maybe you have had similar roles in the data/IT field?
The important thing is that you:
* Can quickly understand different problem areas.
* Are analytical and logical.
* Are passionate about providing the best support for your electronic engineers.
* Are cooperative and clear in communication.
We would like you to have experience in the following areas:
* Siemens Xpedition tool including Library work
* PLM/PDM systems (preferably Windchill)
* Electronics assembly & production
* Support experience
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have more questions, feel free to contact the recruiting manager, Anna Larsson, at We review applications continuously.
