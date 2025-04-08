E2E Test Lead - Connected Devices & Digital Services
We are looking for a "E2E Test Lead - Connected Devices & Digital Services" for a global company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is ASAP, 9 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description
The digital team within the Pro Robotics R&D department is responsible for DevOps of two digital services, Fleet Services and Uptime Center. Fleet is a system where professional customers can connect their products and keep track of them, get data for them, and specifically for Robotic Mowers, monitor and control them in real time. In the role as E2E test leader, responsibility includes leading the end-to-end testing with robotic mowers, digital services, and other products, as well as the specific testing of the digital services within the digital team. There is an opportunity to take further steps in a career, grow, and take more responsibility in the future. The Fleet tribe today has QA testers and Automation testers in the two development squads and two system testers. The Robotic Mower System test team has a test team leader and six test engineers.
Testing scope for the E2E test leader includes testing for:
End-to-end system of robotic mowers, digital services, and other products
New features in the digital services and in the robotic mowers and other products requiring specific digital service support
Regression testing of existing functionality in digital services
Release testing for digital services
Integration testing of digital services with new products and new software releases for products
Automation testing in the above and in the live environment for system monitoring
Tasks:
Test scope and complexity will grow as BLE functionality is developed to communicate with BLE-connected Robotic Mowers, where there are many generations, platforms, and models that have different capabilities and differ slightly in how they communicate over BLE. This means that there will be new functionality that in many cases needs to be verified towards a number of different robotic mower models. The test leader will coordinate, plan, and develop the entire testing in the Fleet tribe, end-to-end testing jointly between the digital team and the robotic mower system test team, and also participate in testing activities as part of the digital system test team.
The test leader will:
Develop and plan the end-to-end testing activities
Plan the testing activities within the Fleet tribe
Gradually improve test processes towards higher quality and efficiency
Improve test documentation, such as test plans and test reports
Make sure that processes are followed and there is good collaboration with product teams for products that can be connected to Fleet
The test leader needs:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Software Verification or Software Engineering
Experience as a test leader with a team of testers
Three or more years of experience as a tester in digital services
Interest in leading a test team, enabling the testers to test with high quality and efficiency
Interest and experience in test documentation for strategy, planning, and results
Experience in test tools for digital development, such as Test automation, Jira, Azure DevOps, Postman, etc.
Interest in combining the test leader role with also being a tester together with the other testers
Experience in IoT systems, connected devices, BLE communications is a plus
English language, spoken and written.
Swedish is not mandatory but is a plus
As a person, being target-oriented, analytical, meticulous, communicative, enjoying understanding customer needs, and taking the customer perspective in testing activities is important.
Being open and curious with a desire to learn and develop in new technologies together with colleagues is beneficial. A good understanding of test methods and an interest in working with test strategies, planning, test scenarios, test cases, performing tests, and test reporting is essential.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna, Jönköping. Start is ASAP, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
