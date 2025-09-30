E-commerce Lead
Job Description
As an E-commerce Lead at Singular Society, you will be responsible for the operational execution of our e-commerce business. This includes site performance, campaign planning, CRM, and customer experience. You will work cross-functionally to ensure alignment between marketing, merchandising, and operations to drive growth and retention. This is a hands-on role with great responsibility and opportunity to grow as the business evolves.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Manage the commercial calendar, product launches, and campaign execution across digital channels.
Execute all CRM operations including automated flows, newsletters, and performance optimization.
Coordinate and secure relevant site content such as product images, descriptions, and campaigns.
Monitor KPIs and use insights to improve performance.
Execute and follow up on email marketing aligned with promotions and analyze engagement metrics.
Ensure site performance, UX improvements, and platform hygiene across content and merchandising.
Coordinate with internal teams to align operations and reporting with business goals.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with the Head of Retention and collaborate across teams in marketing, merchandising, and operations. Together, you'll create a seamless customer experience and drive the business forward.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with
A few years of experience in e-commerce operations and digital retail.
Hands-on experience with CRM tools and automated marketing flows.
Proven track record in managing digital campaigns and product launches.
Strong analytical skills and experience in optimizing performance based on KPIs.
Background in cross-functional collaboration across marketing, merchandising, and operations.
And people who are
Skilled in digital campaigns and email marketing.
Analytical and data-driven.
Structured and organized.
Detail-oriented.
Collaborative and team-focused.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
If you believe this is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience while learning, please submit your CV in English no later than 5th of October.
This is a full time permanent position, located at our Head Office in Stockholm.
In this role, you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaboration and teamwork.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Singular Society is an innovative membership-based portfolio brand within H&M Group that offers premium products at the price of what they cost to make, from some of the world's best manufacturers. The assortment consists of a carefully curated range of responsibly made home and wardrobe essentials with a timeless design and quality that stands the test of time. Read more about Singular Society on www.singular-society.com
and visit our store in the MOOD Galleria in Stockholm to get the full experience.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer a creative and collaborative environment where you'll be encouraged to grow, contribute, and explore your potential. You'll gain hands-on experience in a modern brand that values quality, transparency, and innovation.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency.
