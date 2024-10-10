E-commerce Controller
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for an E-commerce Controller to the Weekday team.
As an E-commerce Controller you will drive data-driven decision-making across the e-commerce department. You will be responsible for leading the work in building the reporting and analysis capabilities for the department and shaping the business analysis for Weekday.
You are analytical- and structured individual who are used to work with a flexible- and positive mindset. You will be responsible for working cross functionally with our core controlling teams in leading the work with building the necessary capabilities within business intelligence and analysis within ecommerce.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Lead the work in building the reporting and analysis capabilities for the e-commerce department!
Analyze data from various sources to identify trends, patterns, and insights related to channel performance, marketing effectiveness, and sales results.
Develop and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for the online channel, providing regular reports and actionable recommendations.
Evaluate sales data to identify opportunities for growth, optimize sales strategies, and enhance overall sales performance.
Assess the effectiveness of performance marketing, using data-driven insights to optimize future marketing efforts and improve ROI.
Work closely cross-functionally to ensure alignment of strategies and initiatives, providing analytical support and insights.
Assist in forecasting and budgeting processes for the online channels, using historical data and market analysis to provide accurate predictions.
Prepare detailed reports and presentations on findings, insights, and recommendations for management teams and other stakeholders.
Build simulation tools for strategic & financial planning.
Driving improvements in analytic methods and tools.
Qualifications
We believe that you have strong analytical skills developed through different disciplines. You work with data and
strive to always want to sharpen your analytical skillset. Solving complex problems and make ill-defined questions simple and concrete is what the core of this role is.
Experience working in a similar role.
Strong analytical skills, structured and well organized.
Is passionate, result driven and goal oriented.
A strong business sense and is quick to understand the challenges of varied stakeholders.
Can communicate & visualize knowledge, ideas/insights/conclusions directly and clearly in an informative way. Is inspiring and engaging and can turn insights & analysis into something understandable and appreciated.
Takes the initiative to drive things forward and implement new plans and ideas both for the business, but also for the function. Takes actions based on plans and make it happen. Have the courage to make decisions and take responsibility and actions to achieve set goals.
Additional Information
This is a temporary role starting as soon as possible until end of April 2025 and is based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) and relevant updated portfolio work in English, latest by 13th of October.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Åsögatan 115 (visa karta
)
116 24 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Weekday Jobbnummer
8948324