Drywall installer
2025-08-14
Our customer is a Swedish construction company based in Gothenburg, specializing in drywall contracting.
Location:
Gothenburg region and nearby areas within 100 km
Who we are looking for:
Drywall installer
Your responsibilities:
• drywall installation including interior partition walls, suspended ceilings, and exterior wall systems.
Requirements:
• basic knowledge of Swedish language;
• intermediate level of English language;
• experience working in the construction industry.
Your profile:
• you are motivated, adaptable, and a team player.
What the employer offers:
• full-time permanent employment with 6 months probation, start in the middle of August;
• office working hours Monday-Friday;
• work clothes and protective gear provided;
• transportation allowance and friskvårdsbidrag.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
