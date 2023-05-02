Driver & Facility Management
2023-05-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
, Sigtuna
Join our client's team as a Driver and Facility Management coworker. This is an opportunity to combine your passion as a driver and for managing facilities in a rewarding career with a dynamic and growing company. If you have a strong work ethic and a passion for delivering top-notch service, we want to hear from you! Read more and apply today.
About our client
This company is a leading player in its industry and has a strong focus on sustainability and innovation for both its own business and society. With a wide portfolio of products and services, the company is a dependable partner for consumers and businesses in various sectors.
About the role
You will both be responsible for doing errands and driving the leadership team to different destinations in Sweden. Together with the service team, you will ensure a smooth and efficient operation of the office environment. For example, you will coordinate breakfasts and catering events, manage office equipment, manage waste disposal and recycling, etc.
Qualifications
Valid Driving license B
Fluent in English
Strong integrity and be able to keep strict confidentiality
Professional demeanor and high work ethics
Be able to offer outstanding service
Adaptable to changing work demands
Flexible work hours and punctuality
Previous experience as a driver and/or facility management is preferred but not required
In this recruitment process, you will undergo background checks and personality tests.
About the employment
You will be directly hired by our client and the employment is full-time (100 %). You will be covered by a collective agreement that among other things offers a competitive salary, benefits package, and opportunities for career growth within the company. The position is on-site, at an office in the central part of Stockholm. The starting date is in August.
Interested in this role?
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so you are welcome to submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, do not hesitate to contact dalia.zana@novare.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28
