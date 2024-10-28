Driver

Malaysias Ambassad / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-28


Specific duties for this position include but are not limited to:

• Responsible for driving the official car of the Head of Mission or the Embassy's car whenever instructed, including beyond working hours.
• Ensure safe driving practices, strictly adhering to traffic laws and speed limits.
• To maintain the vehicle's logbook.
• Regularly clean the vehicle and ensure it is well-maintained and safe for all trips.
• To always keep the car roadworthy and to report to the officers assigned by the Head of Mission whenever any repair or servicing of the car is required.
• Ensure the vehicle remains odour-free, including adherence to a strict non-smoking policy in the vehicle.
• Maintain a professional appearance, ensuring a presentable and comfortable environment for passengers.
• Uphold clear, proactive communication, including informing in advance of any inability to work due to illness.
• Assist with running office errands or performing general office tasks as requested by the Head of Mission or officers assigned by the Head of Mission.

We offer:

• A challenging work environment.
• Medical benefit.
• Attractive salary package (SEK 21,839.00)
• Possibility to be absorbed as permanent staff (performance will be evaluated during probation period)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
E-post: sto.admin@kln.gov.my

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Malaysias Ambassad
100 41  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Peagie Woobay
sto.admin@kln.gov.my
084408400

Jobbnummer
8980815

