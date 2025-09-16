Drifttekniker IT Support
Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle
2025-09-16
Do you want to help secure the customer's critical operations? Do you enjoy working with committed and knowledgeable colleagues who share and help each other? As an Operations Engineer at Farhan Shahzad, you are offered a responsible and developing job where you work to secure the customer's daily operations.
About the role
Within Operations, we are responsible for the operation of customers' critical operations, primarily data centers, where our assignments are tailored to the customer's needs - full-time 24/7/365 presence. As an Operations Engineer, you have a varied role with a focus on preventive maintenance, risk assessments, method descriptions and other activities that ensure the operation of the customer's facility. You monitor, round and interpret values from several facilities for which you are responsible.
Many of our customers use English in their daily communication, and working within critical operations requires significant administrative tasks, such as incident reports and root cause analyses. Therefore, you need to be used to reporting and delivering high-quality documentation in both Swedish and English.
Travel during the day is required.
Who are you?
In order to perform the job in the best way, we would like you to have with you:
• A few years of work experience as an Operations Technician or similar role
• Education in operations or IT support
• Good knowledge of documentation and reporting
• English, fluent in speech and writing
• B-driver's license
Operations operates in critical, technically advanced environments with high demands on safety and accuracy. We are looking for someone who is structured and methodical, handles stress constructively, and is confident in your work. You are also collaborative and actively contribute to solutions that promote the team's and the business's goals.
Private company Farhan Shahzad delivers solutions and services to Microsoft in Gävle. Private company has currently been commissioned by Tekssytem in the Nordics.
Do we sound like the right match for you? Welcome in with your application! Do you have any questions about the position? Please contact Farhan Shahzad at malikfarhan504@gmail.com
Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28
E-post: malikfarhan504@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shahzad, Farhan
806 31 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
