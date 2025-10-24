Documentation Specialist
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you an organized and detail-oriented professional with a passion for technical documentation?
We are currently looking for a meticulous and proactive individual to join our team and take responsibility for producing and maintaining high-quality technical documentation for our machines and control panels.
In this role, you will develop a variety of manuals, including base manuals, MCP manuals, and service & repair documentation. Your tasks will include both minor updates and complete rewrites-depending on whether the changes are part of a standard update or driven by new components and major design changes.
You will play an important role in customer-specific orders where documentation must be tailored accordingly , as well as in development projects. Your work will also involve close collaboration with other departments, collecting feedback from colleagues and customers that may lead to improvements and updates in the manuals. The role also includes photography in the workshop and the creation of technical sketches when new components are introduced. You'll support sales in reading and commenting on customer specifications. You'll coordinate translations, manage supplier certificates, and ensure documentation complies with relevant requirements, including third-party Ex-certifications.
If you enjoy working independently in a structured environment and take pride in delivering clear, accurate, and user-friendly documentation-we'd love to hear from you!
Your key responsibilities will include:
Create and update installation, maintenance, and service manuals using FrameMaker, including base manuals, MCP manuals, and service & repair documentation.
Compile and prepare final documentation packages, including customer-specific requirements such as Manufacturing Record Books and Mechanical Completion Reports.
Participate in development and customer projects by producing documentation for new parts, including photography and sketching.
Gather feedback from internal teams and customers to continuously improve the quality and relevance of technical documentation.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field is preferred.
Proven experience in producing final customer documentation for technical products.
Familiarity with Adobe FrameMaker and handling various types of technical certificates is considered an advantage.
Ideally, you bring at least four years of relevant professional experience.
Full professional proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to take ownership of tasks and responsibilities.
Excellent planning and organizational skills, with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Charlotta Elfgren, +4670- 534 07 25 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4672-461 23 43
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is November 30. Kindly note that applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled prior to the stated closing date.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
