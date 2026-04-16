Documentation Specialist
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Manager Order engineering and Documentation.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you an organized, detail-oriented professional with interest in technical documentation?
We are currently looking for a meticulous and motivated individual to join our team and take responsibility for producing and maintaining high-quality technical documentation for our machines and control panels.
In this role, you will create order-specific installation and maintenance manuals using FrameMaker.
You will also compile and prepare final documentation packages for our machines and control panels. Additionally, you will coordinate translations when needed and manage supplier certificates, including documentation for third-party Ex-certifications.
If you thrive in organized environments and take pride in producing precise, accessible documentation, we'd welcome your application!
Your key responsibilities will include:
Compile and prepare final documentation packages, including customer-specific requirements such as Manufacturing Record Books.
Compile documentation for third-party Ex-certification.
Gather feedback from internal teams and customers to continuously improve the quality and relevance of technical documentation.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field.
Proven experience in producing final customer documentation for technical products.
Familiarity with Adobe FrameMaker and handling various types of technical certificates.
Ideally, you bring at least two years of relevant professional experience.
Full professional proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to take ownership of tasks and responsibilities.
Proven planning and organizational skills, with a demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Charlotta Elfgren, +4670- 534 07 25 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is May 15, 2026. Recruitment is ongoing. Apply today and don't miss this opportunity!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9857450