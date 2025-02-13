Documentation Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Västerås Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Västerås
2025-02-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Embrace Diversity and Innovation!
Hitachi Energy's Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service global product group is a world-leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions that enable our customers to build a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. We leverage our long-standing technology leadership, vast integration expertise, huge installed base and global footprint to provide our customers with life-cycle value solutions at the lowest risk. Our customers are in the utility, renewables, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors. Our business in Europe has more than 1,000 skilled professionals focused on critical areas of expertise and is present in 16 countries.
At Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service business in Europe (HBUEU), diversity drives our culture of innovation and collaboration. Our leading technology and strong market position enable us to achieve growth targets in the energy transition across current and growing market segments such as hydrogen, data centers and e-mobility.
Join Our Team!
The opportunity
We are looking for a Documentation specialist within Hitachi Energy Grid Solutions. The business unit designs and delivers complete substations for distribution and transmission grids. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic, and positive working environment. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
How you'll make an impact
You will be managing the documentation deliverables within projects based on company's/project's documentation requirements, estimate costs, risks, and follow-up of these throughout a project.
You will be the main contact point within company and towards customer and other stakeholders when it comes to documentation requirements and define requirements to vendors.
Administrate and checks documentation in projects related primarily to technical matters in document management systems.
Reviews documents towards requirements and interacts with the engineering functions that have generated the documents.
You will involve in continuously monitor and follow-up planned project documentation delivery throughout project execution, by clear reporting and regular contact with stakeholders. Based on project phase, also to store or submit project documentation.
Identify the risk & opportunity, make contributions to the continuous improvement works.
Your background
A Bachelor's degree in the engineering domain is preferred
Over 3 years of experience in documentation management.
Proficient in using document management and database tools.
Strong verbal and written communication skills. Fluency in English and Swedish is mandatory.
Reside in or near Västerås, Sweden; Middelfart, Denmark; or Vaasa, Finland.
Experience with Ineight and ACC.
Familiarity with substations for distribution and transmission grids.
Document control experience in large-scale projects.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before xxx. Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Anna-Karin Karlsson, anna-karin.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, christoffer.heyerdahl@hitachienergy.com
Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Mäster Ahls gata 16 (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Meeting Point Jobbnummer
9163572